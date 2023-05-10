U.S. House posts flowchart showing how foreign money reached Bidens

The House Oversight committee has posted online a flow chart explaining how, based on the evidence of Biden family and other bank statements, foreign money reached the Biden family.

The committee's online report said:

"We have now established a network of over 20 companies formed by the Bidens and their associates. Most of these companies were LLCs and formed when Joe Biden was vice president."

"Based on the financial records we have obtained via bank subpoenas, we can now confidently trace at least $10 million in total from foreign nationals' and their related companies going to the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies."

"What services did the Bidens provide in exchange for this money? It is unclear what they provided other than access and influence."

"Joe Biden told the American people on October 22, 2020 that Hunter never made money from China. That is a lie based on the bank records."

"The Bidens took steps to hide, confuse, and conceal payments they received from foreign nationals. Here's one example how a CCP-linked associate layered domestic limited liability companies to pay Hunter Biden."

Multiple Biden family members received money from the Chinese after it passed through an associate’s account. Additionally, Hunter Biden received money directly into his company’s account from a Chinese-controlled entity. pic.twitter.com/CEyPZGW8gA — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

The House report said, "In additional to the China money ties, we are adding a new country to our growing list of places the Bidens received money from: Romania. The Biden family and associates' activities in Romania reveal an influence peddling scheme from 2017 to 2017."

"While VP Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies, he served as a walking billboard for his son & family to collect money. Hunter & his associates capitalized on a lucrative financial relationship with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption."

"The Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden's VP term. The money stops flowing from Romania soon after Joe Biden leaves office, establishing a pattern of influence peddling."

The committee promised there now is a "new phase" in the investigation.

"Ultimately, we believe the Biden family and their associates courted business in countries that correlated directly with Joe Biden's work as vice president. This is also not normal. It is not ethical. And this is why we are working towards legislative solutions."

