U.S. may freeze bank withdrawals as currency fear rises, expert warns

An expert in economics is warning that the Biden administration may be looking at ways to lock down your checking account – literally ban withdrawals from the banking system.

The teams Biden has installed in power in the federal government already have moved to force you to buy an electric car, limited the kinds of appliances you can buy, censored the questions you can raise about fair elections and much more.

Now the next step could be your bank account, according to macro economics guru Hugh Hendry.

A report at The Daily Hodl explained Hendry was in an interview with Bloomberg Markets when the questions of mass panic and capital flight came up.

He said the moves away from the U.S. banking system, which recently has seen several major institutions fail, is justified.

The report explained, "Hendry says a further decline in the M2 money supply, which in part tracks money in liquid checking accounts, could convince the U.S. government to step in and prevent citizens from taking their capital out of the banking system."

"Sometimes it’s kind of relevant to panic. I would recommend you panic… You’ve seen the biggest waterfall decline in M2 right now. M2 is deposits, not loans. That’s the deposits fleeing the system and going into money market funds," he explained. "That could reach a crescendo where the Treasury and the Fed may have to come in and actually restrict your right as a U.S. citizen to pull money out of the U.S. banking sector."

He continued, "There is capital flight, deposit flight from the banking sector seeking yield. I fear that, I don’t say this lightly, but in 1934 the Federal Reserve Act confiscated gold from U.S. citizens.

"We’re at the point where the Fed and Treasury officials I’m sure are having to consider a gate, a lock on U.S. bank deposits."

The recommendation from this one expert was to seek out "ultra long Treasuries," as they are trading below expectations.

"It’s time to own the most reviled security in the universe, the ultra long Treasuries. I know you all think we’ve got an inflation problem. It was a supply shock, and a supply shock needs the manifestation of more and more bank printing of loans to propel it into the future. We’re getting the opposite. The ultra longs are trading two to three standard deviations below the ETF…"

He also suggested Bitcoin "is something I could conceive as an asset class that could trade three or four times higher in the next five years."

