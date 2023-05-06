U.S. Mint loses $171 million while minting coins

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]
By Adam Andrzejewski
Real Clear Wire
Rising raw material prices are hitting the United States Mint hard. It now costs more than 2.5 cents to make a penny, and more than 10 cents to make a nickel, resulting in a net loss of $171 million to mint these coins in 2022, according to The Washington Times.
Advertisement - story continues below
In addition to pennies and nickels, the cost of dimes and quarters have also gone up, but they still cost less to make than their value. The U.S. Mint admitted, “The average price of copper, nickel and zinc, which are the primary metals in each coin, have increased each year, resulting in an overall increase in the cost of metal for each denomination.”
Total losses on these coins have been steep, with pennies taking a net loss of $92.7 million to produce, and nickels losing a total of $78 million, totaling $171 million in gross loss.
TRENDING: San Francisco retail goes down the drain
While inflation hasn’t helped, the costs to mint these coins have been high for some time. Even before the aggressive inflation, in 2020, it cost 1.76 cents to make a penny and 7.42 cents to make a nickel.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Advertisement - story continues below
Some lawmakers are concerned about the rising costs of producing coinage. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) have introduced bipartisan legislation that would allow the U.S. Mint to change production methods to lower costs.
While the debate over the utility of the penny has raged for some time, the total loss the U.S. takes on these coins year after year should cause the government to seriously rethink which coins we continue to mint and how to mint them.
The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com
This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.
Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.
Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!