U.S. Navy sinks deep into woke abyss with non-binary recruiter

An American military that has been pushed to be "woke" under the leadership of Joe Biden has now gone a step further, with the U.S. Navy using a flamboyant "non-binary" personality to recruit service members.

A report from Just the News said the Navy acknowledged using the drag queen in a recruitment campaign, but claimed it did not compensate "digital ambassadors."

The report said Yoeman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes on stage under the name Harpy Daniels, was one of several personnel who took part in a digital ambassador program from October to March 2023.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported it was part of an effort to use "different ways" to reach recruits.

TRENDING: 'Let's do some simple math': Jean-Pierre torched for claiming illegal immigration is down 90%

The program is being evaluated before Navy officials determine what course next to take.

"The Navy did not compensate YN2 Kelley or any others for being Navy Digital Ambassadors," a Navy official said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Kelley explained he was one of four individuals participating.

Is the U.S. military killing itself with woke activities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Kelley, who identifies as non-binary, previously said he began dressing in drag and performing in shows long before joining the Navy, according to an interview conducted with Carl Herzog of the USS Constitution Museum in August," the foundation report said.

Kelley complained he was subject to harassment from outside the military when he was to perform at a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion event at Langley Joint Air Base.

"I'm an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and being able to do drag is not just for me, but a tribute to many service members who were kicked out, harassed, bullied or worse for being openly gay during Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. It shows representation, and that is truly needed for a culture and organization that has shunned us for so long," he told the USS Constitution Museum.

The Navy is seeking to boost its size to 347,000 officers and enlisted sailors in 2024, up from the current 341,736 serving in fiscal year 2023, according to Navy Times.

Just the News reported, "Conservative commentator and veteran Graham Allen criticized Kelley's activities on Tuesday when he tweeted, 'This is not the same military I served under… Our enemies LAUGH at us,' along with a video of Kelley in drag."



IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews