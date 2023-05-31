'Unconstitutional' by Roger Simmermaker: Founding Fathers rejected free trade and so should we

The U.S. Constitution never mentions free trade. It says we are to collect taxes, Duties and regulate Commerce with foreign Nations. Our Founding Fathers knew what was best for our nation and it wasn't Free Trade with its unregulated, no-tariff economy. Free Trade causes trade deficits. Free trade increases unemployment and reduces U.S. growth and wages. Free trade erodes our standard of living and encourages the transfer of production to workers in foreign countries who pay no taxes to America, making it harder to buy American-made products.

Reviews

"In his new book 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL,' Roger Simmermaker explains how free trade policies were not only contrary to what our Founding Fathers had in mind but also why they are hurting our economy today. He clearly and strongly points out the utter fallacy and failure of Free Trade. He boldly makes a case for returning to the American System of domestic tariffs on imports to once again make trade FAIR for the United States." -- Dan DiMicco, Retired Chairman and CEO; Nucor Corp.

"In his book, 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL,' Roger Simmermaker advocates a brand of economic protectionism that dates back to the American forefathers. While I am a strong proponent of free trade, throughout the world, semi-regulated free trade has led to America s financing and subsidizing of other countries' development, trade and employment." --Ilan Alon, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief, European Journal of International Management

TRENDING: What 'IRS' now stands for

"This book documents some of the pitfalls of free trade very well. It explains that we must be careful as we enter into trade agreements to protect the American worker." -- U.S. Rep. Darren Soto

Get your copy of 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL' by Roger Simmermaker right now in the WND Superstore.

About the Author

Roger Simmermaker has written five books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in the Wall Street Journal, Business Week, USA Today, and the New York Times, among many other publications. Simmermaker has a degree in Electronics Engineering Technology, has been a member of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers for over 34 years, and is a former president of IAM Local Lodge 610 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. He lives in Orlando with his wife.