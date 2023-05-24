Undercover video: Fetterman OK with eliminating 2nd Amendment

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., would be comfortable with eliminating the 2nd Amendment entirely, meaning that government could ban – even confiscate – any sort of a gun from citizens.

That's according to a video released by O'Keefe Media Group, which dispatched an undercover reporter to talk to – and record – special assistant Luke Borwegan, whose assignment, he says, is basically to be between Fetterman and other staff members.

Borwegan is the aide who carries around an iPad programmed to transcribe audio – so the senator can read what others say.

It's one of the multiple issues that have arisen since Fetterman suffered a stroke during his campaign.

"You're not quoting me," Borwegan warns during the interview.

He describes how Fetterman, who he reports owns multiple guns himself, would "like probably" be comfortable with "overturning the Second Amendment."

"He's 100% for gun control … banning automatic rifles … red flag laws," Borwegan explains. "He owns like a lot of guns."

"Assault weapons. He'd be okay with overturning the Second Amendment probably, so nobody has guns at all."

There have been a number of issues that have developed, possibly as a result of his stroke.

He is, for example, dealing with major cognitive issues that prompted him to set up the iPad system for him to read the comments from others, so he doesn't have to rely on his auditory processing to know what's going on.

He also repeatedly has struggled with making statements – often delivering during Senate hearings a literal word salad of unconnected thoughts.

Further, his office has taken to issuing statements on what he "said," that reflect highly edited versions of his actual statements.

And he was hospitalized for weeks for depression.

Of late, he's been criticized for wearing hoodies and shorts to the U.S. Senate, which has a strict dress code that doesn't include hoodies and shorts.

Fetterman's prior political experience was as Democratic mayor of small-town Braddock, Pennsylvania, and for a time as the state's lieutenant governor.

His cognitive issues mean that having his staff control the messaging about him is important, and Borwegan explained in detail.

Fetterman's office only allows interviews with "journalists" who "will say exactly what you f****** want them to."

"When you're so exclusive with who you give interviews to, it's like…the ones (journalists) you pick will just say exactly like you f****** want them to, you know?" he explained.

"They're (journalists) just like puppets though. I only pick reporters who will like, who we know will paint the narrative the way we want."

He said many journalists want a story about Fetterman, but "we only give it to certain people."

Borwegan continued:

Like if they're reporters we like, it's good to have a good relationship with them. We have our press operations like a f----- work of art, like the way that like reporters, we can tell them to go f--- themselves, and they can't do anything, because they need us more than we need them, because, like everyone wants a f------ story about John Fetterman. And we only give it to certain people. I only pick reporters who will like, who we know will paint the narrative the way we want. So it's like when John checks himself in for depression, we tell one reporter in particular because like they will hit facts that we want them to because we pick reporters who like, we know will give us like a good treatment. They're desperate for an interview with John.

He then explained his version of "access journalism," which is when "reporters who will basically tell whatever f------ story their subject wants, as long as they get the interview."

He identified some qualifying journalists as being with Pod Save America, which he said is was run by former Barack Obama staffers and reporter Kara Swisher.

"She's like one of the best," he said.

