'Unfettered access': Marjorie Taylor Greene announces release of Jan. 6 tapes to more outlets

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced Wednesday that the tapes showing the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building would be released to more journalists.

John Solomon of JustTheNews.com, Julie Kelly of American Greatness and an unnamed outlet will receive “unfettered access” to the over 41,000 hours of video footage of the Capitol riot, the Georgia congresswoman posted on Twitter.

Huge news: As I promised the J6 tapes will be released. @SpeakerMcCarthy will give @jsolomonReports, @Julie_kelly2, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 tapes. Their reporting on it starts tomorrow! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 31, 2023

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the Speaker of the House, previously provided then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, access to the tapes, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage was 14,000 hours.

On March 6, Carlson aired video of the riot that showed Capitol Police officers escorting one protestor, the “QAnon shaman,” through the halls of the building. Carlson also showed video of Republican Sen. John Hawley of Missouri being escorted with other members of Congress from the Capitol, saying the Jan. 6 Committee selectively edited it to target Hawley.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York attacked Carlson for airing the footage and demanded that Fox News prevent Carlson from airing more footage. Fox News announced Carlson’s departure April 24.

