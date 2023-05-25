Universities sued for censorship deal with feds

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Academics at Stanford University and the University of Washington have been accused of a “conspiracy” with the federal government to violate the First Amendment rights of social media users.

A pending federal lawsuit named several entities who worked with federal agencies to flag social media content related to the 2020 election and COVID-19 vaccines as “misinformation” and urged platforms to suppress it as part of two initiatives – one called the Election Integrity Partnership and the Virality Project.

The plaintiffs are the leaders of Health Freedom Louisiana and the conservative news website Gateway Pundit, who both alleged their content was targeted. They accused the universities and nonprofits of acting under government authority in their censorship efforts and in violation of the Constitution.

