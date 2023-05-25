University forks over $677,000 to stock abortion pills

Alexa Schwerha

The University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst spent $667,250 to stock abortion pills on campus at the request of its Democratic governor, The College Fix reported.

The college purchased 15,000 mifepristone tablets, according to a contract obtained by the Fix through a public records request. The stockpile was ordered at the request of Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, which was made soon after a federal ruling in Texas blocked the Federal Food & Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, according to an April press release from the governor’s office.

Healey issued an executive order on April 10 that requires the Department of Public Health to assist colleges and universities in implementing a medication abortion readiness plan, according to the press release. The order clarifies that the 2022 Shield Law, signed by former Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to safeguard abortion access in the state, applies to abortion pills.

“We are pleased to answer the governor’s call to provide this vital assistance to the commonwealth,” UMass President Marty Meehan and UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said in the press release. “Helping to ensure access to safe, effective, reproductive healthcare for the residents of Massachusetts is fully aligned with UMass Amherst’s longstanding mission to serve the commonwealth.”

Baker’s shield act required college and university health centers to develop a medication abortion readiness plan that included providing the pills on campus, referrals for abortion services not provided and information about abortion pills, according to its text. UMass Amherst’s Women’s Health Services website lists “medication abortion” as a provided service alongside pregnancy testing and counseling, and links to information on how to use the pills.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on May 2 that requires all City University of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) campuses to employ or contract individuals who are authorized to prescribe abortion pills.

UMass Amherst and Healey’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

