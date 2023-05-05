University slammed for erasing the word 'woman' from maternity and menopause policies

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A London University has been criticised for removing the word ‘woman’ from it’s maternity policy and declaring that maternity, as well as the menopause, applies to “all genders”.

The University of the Arts London (UAL) implemented the wording in its policies a year ago, but the move has attracted attention since the institution began virtue signalling about it on social media and its own website.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

University of the Arts London Vice Chancellor James Purnell wrote in a LinkedIn post in October 2022, “At UAL, we are introducing equal parental leave. Every new parent will be entitled to six months at full pay,” adding “It is fair to every kind of parent, of whatever gender or sex, or sexual orientation, whether adopting or not.”

TRENDING: Students' U.S. history and civics grades plummet following lockdowns

Read the full story ›