'The walls are closing in on Biden'

Get ready for some pretty gritty hearings on financial corruption about the Biden family – maybe grittier that the Watergate hearings.

On Wednesday, expect the House Oversight Committee to take up an old allegation that never saw the light of day.

That would be the former federal prosecutor who brought forward a bribery allegation involving Joe Biden and an unnamed foreign national back in 2018, a full two years before charges were brought by a whistleblower now spilling the beans to the committee.

Bud Cummins, a former federal prosecutor, made the accusation to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoff Berman back on Oct. 4, 2018, dating to Biden's term as vice president, according to interviews and documents obtained by John Solomon's Just the News. Cummins wrote Berman an email claiming to have evidence Biden "exercised influence to protect" son Hunter's Ukrainian employers in exchange for payments to both father and son as well as Hunter's friend and business partner Devon Archer.

As it turns out, Cummins claimed that then-Ukraine Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wanted the come to the U.S. to meet with him and give Berman the goods. He had two anonymous witnesses to back up the allegations.

TRENDING: WATCH: Pro-life center releases video of firebombing

"I can't really imagine a legitimate reason for the DOJ not to follow up on an offer like that," says Cummins. "I felt like it was stonewalled."

Maybe that's because he was – for years.

"It doesn't make much sense to investigate the guy who brings you the allegation rather than the allegation," Cummins added. It was "perverse that you report an allegation of a pretty serious crime and they don't investigate [it] but they were investigating you."

Now it's time for Biden to face the music.

"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current president of the United States," said Sen. Charles Grassley said. "What we don't know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI's recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight."

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote: "We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions."

The lawmakers say that it "remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter," which is concerning due to the "significant public interest" in the FBI's response.

According to the subpoena, Wray has until May 10 to turn over the documents.

"The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national," Comer said. "The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people."

As usual, the Democrats issued a denial of everything, issued by White House spokesman Ian Sams: "For going on 5 years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded politically-motivated attacks against [President Biden] without offering evidence for their claims. Or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests. That's because they prefer floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in right-wing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about.

'When it comes to President Biden's personal finances, anybody can take a look: he has offered an unprecedented level of transparency, releasing a total of 25 years of tax returns to the American public."

But Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., calls the whistleblower's claim an "unbelievably serious allegation."

"We've got the onion in front of us and we're peeling off layers bit by bit," he said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, simply stated on Twitter: "The walls are closing in on Biden."

Comer said last month that there won't be anyone "left for a Christmas picture" because the "entire Biden family" – all 12 – are entrapped in the financial enrichment scheme.

Don't miss the fireworks. Watch the Wednesday hearings of the House Oversight Committee chaired by James Comer.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!