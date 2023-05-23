WATCH: Biden goes off rails again, this time with Pelosi absurdity

Either those who write Joe Biden's speeches for him have sadly failed to run their prose by reality, or the train already has departed for the octogenarian.

In fact, he's made the claim now that ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "helped rescue the economy in the Great Depression."

Joe Biden just said with a straight face that Nancy Pelosi "helped rescue the economy in the Great Depression." Pelosi was born in 1940, 1 year after the Great Depression ended. pic.twitter.com/4kThFNi2tL — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 23, 2023

TRENDING: Forced adoption survivors demand apology from government

The glitch for Biden is that Pelosi was born in 1940. The Great Depression generally ran from 1929 to 1933, with some economic impacts lingering for several years after that.

The Gateway Pundit withheld nothing in its comment that, "He's shot."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Biden was attending a gala put on by the abortion-promoting Emily's List at the time.

Does Joe Biden have any idea what's coming out of his mouth? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 8% (2 Votes) 92% (23 Votes)

Biden claimed Pelosi will be remembered as "one of the most consequential speakers in the history of the United States."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].