WATCH: Biden identifies 'the most dangerous terrorist threat' to U.S.

President Joe Biden claimed Saturday that “white supremacy” was the most serious “terrorist threat” America faced during a commencement speech at Howard University, a historically black college.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy,” Biden said during the address. Biden has claimed that former President Donald Trump and his supporters are threats to democracy and attacked them multiple times during his presidency.

“I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU, I say it wherever I go,” Biden added.

Biden also invoked the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building, when supporters of former President Trump stormed the building and delayed the certification of the 2020 election for several hours.

“January 2021 – I stood in the U.S. Capitol to be inaugurated as president of the United States,” Biden told the graduates. “Just days before, on that very spot, a violent insurrection took place. A dagger at the throat of democracy. For the first time in our history, an attempt to stop a peaceful transfer of power in this country. They failed. Our democracy held. Again hope prevailed.”

Biden’s rhetoric has escalated since the Aug. 8 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump, as part of an investigation into documents allegedly removed from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021.

