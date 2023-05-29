WATCH: Is this the craziest play in baseball history?

(FOX NEWS) -- A New York high-school baseball sectional championship ended in a brutal way on Saturday.

Palmyra-Macedon High School was behind one run and down to their final strike in the ninth inning against Hornell in the Section V Class B1 Championship when the impossible happened.

Walkoff strike 3 in the state championship gotta be the worst way to lose in this history of HS baseball pic.twitter.com/z7K3TZP8IY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2023

Palmyra-Macedon had runners in scoring position when the batter looked at the pitch and was presumably called out on strikes. However, the pitch appeared to graze the dirt, which meant the catcher had to tag the batter or throw the ball to first to complete the out.

