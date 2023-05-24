A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: DeSantis officially launches White House run with 'Great American Comeback' video

'Truth must be our foundation, and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2023 at 6:36pm
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Saying that he's "running for president to lead our great American comeback," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida formally launched his White House campaign in a video released by his political team.

"Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders," DeSantis charges in the video, which was shared first with Fox News on Wednesday.

The governor argues that "decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for. Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved it can be done."

