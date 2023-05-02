WATCH: Glenn Youngkin reveals whether he has presidential ambitions 'this year'

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he is not running for president “this year.”

Youngkin, who has been the subject of significant speculation that he would enter the growing field of GOP presidential candidates for 2024, told The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker at a panel held by the Milken Institute that he would not be running for president “this year.” The governor said he remains focused on the state’s legislative elections, where he hopes to gain a Republican supermajority.

TRENDING: Huge transgender student pummels schoolgirls after entering female locker room

“Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?” asked Gerard.

“No,” said Youngkin.

The nation has its eye on Virginia because we’re successfully bringing conservative commonsense solutions to kitchen table issues, changing the direction of the Commonwealth for the better. pic.twitter.com/seBCaOsbpi — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) April 14, 2023

Should Gov. Glenn Youngkin run for president in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

Republicans currently hold the majority in the House of Delegates, but the Democrats control the Senate, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin is focused on helping GOP candidates campaign and flip the Senate in the state’s elections this fall.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” Youngkin said. “And so our House and Senate are up for full reelection this year. We have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats,” he said.

“I want to hold our House, and I’d like to flip our Senate. And I think we’re doing a really good job in Virginia, and I think this is a chance to bring that to voters.”

The governor insists that Spirit of Virginia, his political action committee, is solely focused on fundraising for the Republicans running in the state’s elections this year, he previously told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Youngkin did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!