WATCH: Glenn Youngkin reveals whether he has presidential ambitions 'this year'

'I think we're doing a really good job in Virginia'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 9:45am
Glenn Youngkin (Video screenshot)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he is not running for president “this year.”

Youngkin, who has been the subject of significant speculation that he would enter the growing field of GOP presidential candidates for 2024, told The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker at a panel held by the Milken Institute that he would not be running for president “this year.” The governor said he remains focused on the state’s legislative elections, where he hopes to gain a Republican supermajority.

“Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?” asked Gerard.

“No,” said Youngkin.

Should Gov. Glenn Youngkin run for president in 2024?

Republicans currently hold the majority in the House of Delegates, but the Democrats control the Senate, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin is focused on helping GOP candidates campaign and flip the Senate in the state’s elections this fall.

“I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” Youngkin said. “And so our House and Senate are up for full reelection this year. We have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats,” he said.

“I want to hold our House, and I’d like to flip our Senate. And I think we’re doing a really good job in Virginia, and I think this is a chance to bring that to voters.”

The governor insists that Spirit of Virginia, his political action committee, is solely focused on fundraising for the Republicans running in the state’s elections this year, he previously told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Youngkin did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







