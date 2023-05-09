A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles coronation? Video is spooky

Mysterious figure pours oil on fire of already ongoing speculations over pagan connections

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:28pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- The coronation of King Charles III in London last Saturday drew worldwide attention, with millions staying glued in front of the TV screen during the hours-long ceremonies.

But only the most attentive viewers noticed a curious incident during the festivities. In a video that was uploaded to Twitter and subsequently went viral, a figure clad in dark robes and a black hood and holding a staff can be seen hurrying swiftly across the entrance to Westminster Abbey during the ceremonies.

Naturally, this led to wild online speculations about the identity of the mysterious figure, ranging from people making allusions to the Harry Potter movies, to quips about Megan Markle having possibly found a way to attend the ceremony after all.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







