WATCH: Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles coronation? Video is spooky

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The coronation of King Charles III in London last Saturday drew worldwide attention, with millions staying glued in front of the TV screen during the hours-long ceremonies.

But only the most attentive viewers noticed a curious incident during the festivities. In a video that was uploaded to Twitter and subsequently went viral, a figure clad in dark robes and a black hood and holding a staff can be seen hurrying swiftly across the entrance to Westminster Abbey during the ceremonies.

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

Naturally, this led to wild online speculations about the identity of the mysterious figure, ranging from people making allusions to the Harry Potter movies, to quips about Megan Markle having possibly found a way to attend the ceremony after all.

