WATCH: Hundreds of rockets rain on Israel after strike on jihadist leaders

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Islamic Jihad terrorists launched over 200 rockets toward southern Israel Wednesday after the Jewish state took out three of the terrorist group’s leaders on Tuesday, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel fired over 50 rockets Tuesday to take out three Islamic Jihad leaders in the West Bank, as well as several terrorist rocket-launching devices, killing the jihadists and multiple Palestinian citizens in the attack, according to CBS News. In response, the Islamic Jihad launched a barrage of over 200 rockets directed at the southern portion of Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

Sirens were going off for several hours as Israelis were ordered to shelter in place, according to the Times. Israel’s Iron Dome, an anti-rocket defense system, stopped 62 of the rockets from reaching the surface and the country’s air force was coordinating with Ben Gurion International Airport to keep flights going despite the attacks.

Israel’s strike Tuesday targeted prominent members of the Islamic Jihad, a terrorist organization in Gaza and the West Bank after the Israel Defense Forces learned that some of the jihad leaders were preparing a rocket attack, according to the Times.

IDF publishes additional footage of strikes against Islamic Jihad rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/d2WVDveNyx — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 10, 2023

“Now that we have started airstrikes against underground launchers… we should expect rocket fire in the next few hours,” Israel military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press conference, following Israel’s strike on Tuesday.

The attack reportedly killed the jihadists as well as their families and several civilians, bringing the death toll to 19, according to the Times.

