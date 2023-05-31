WATCH: James Comey makes 'nutty' claim about FBI and Republicans

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former FBI Director James Comey claimed Wednesday that the FBI was not a “leftist cabal” that was “out to get Republicans.”

Comey’s comments came a day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” that a contempt of Congress charge could be an option if FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to turn over a subpoenaed document. The document reportedly details an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

TRENDING: WATCH: 'You're a piece of sh**': AOC faces heckles, harsh questions at rowdy town hall

“I think it’s largely because Donald Trump and those around him have seen the FBI as a threat, so they have taken a blowtorch to try to tear down that threat,” Comey claimed during an interview with CNN host Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning.” “It’s really unfortunate that the notion that the FBI is some sort of leftist cabal out to get the Republicans. It’s so crazy. It just shows you how crazy our times are.”

WATCH:

The FBI faces accusations that the agency has become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings and was involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter.

Is James Comey an anti-American liar? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In addition, Special Counsel John Durham released a report on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia, and found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims from the now-discredited Steele Dossier.

“It will change. The FBI will be fine in the long run,” Comey told Harlow. “This fever around Donald Trump and the MAGA world will eventually break, but it’s become somehow a nutty article of faith that the FBI is out to get Republicans.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The FBI fired agent Peter Strzok, who played a significant role in the investigation Trump on Aug, 13, 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, who Strzok had an affair with, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump while investigating alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” then-FBI deputy director David Bowditch wrote in a draft of the termination letter, according to the Washington Examiner.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!