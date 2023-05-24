A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: 'Jeopardy' fans furious over 'petty' ruling that ended champ's 9-day win streak

Single-letter spelling error has some in uproar

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:42pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mayim Bialik of 'Jeopardy!' (Video screenshot)

Mayim Bialik of 'Jeopardy!' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- "Jeopardy" fans are angry on behalf of nine-day champion Ben Chan after a spelling error caused his winning streak to come to an end.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On Tuesday night’s episode, Chan reached the Final Jeopardy category after a rocky start with a Daily Double loss that put him close with his opponents, Lynn Di Vito and Danny Lesserman.

TRENDING: 'New right-wing media empire': Network host claims Musk wants to 'compete with Fox News'

The category was "Shakespeare’s Characters," and the clue was "Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for 'blessed.'"

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: DeSantis officially launches White House run with 'Great American Comeback' video
'They will sit there and watch the girls change': Students walk out over trans bathroom law
WATCH: 'Jeopardy' fans furious over 'petty' ruling that ended champ's 9-day win streak
Woman kills husband with hammer after asked to sign divorce papers, police say
Legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner dead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×