WATCH: 'Jeopardy' fans furious over 'petty' ruling that ended champ's 9-day win streak

(FOX NEWS) -- "Jeopardy" fans are angry on behalf of nine-day champion Ben Chan after a spelling error caused his winning streak to come to an end.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On Tuesday night’s episode, Chan reached the Final Jeopardy category after a rocky start with a Daily Double loss that put him close with his opponents, Lynn Di Vito and Danny Lesserman.

TRENDING: 'New right-wing media empire': Network host claims Musk wants to 'compete with Fox News'

The category was "Shakespeare’s Characters," and the clue was "Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for 'blessed.'"

Read the full story ›