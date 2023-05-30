A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: 'I learned to be trans in church,' fashion model says

'Radiant, head held high, and unabashedly herself'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 30, 2023 at 3:05pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Transgender New York fashion model Geena Rocero promoted a new biography on CBS Mornings Tuesday, crediting the Catholic Church for playing a role in the journey.

Rocero, a model, director and activist, immigrated from the Philippines in 2001 and came out as transgender in 2014 during a TED Talk. Rocero appeared on CBS Mornings Tuesday to promote “Horse Barbie,” an autobiography of Rocero’s life, which details how the model and former pageant queen began identifying as transgender.

TRENDING: Elderly pro-life men 'viciously attacked' while praying outside Planned Parenthood

CBS host Tony Dokoupil opened the segment by discussing Rocero’s background and the memoir.

“We have so much to talk to you about, including the title of the book ‘Horse Barbie,’ that’s an unusual one,” Dokoupil said. “There’s so many lines in the book I love like “I learned to be trans in the Catholic Church.”

Rocero said that growing up in the Philippines, there was a cultural acceptance of transgender individuals, and thanked her “devout Catholic” mother for supporting Rocero’s transition.

“You know, I couldn’t ask for a better parent, my mom, who loves me, ” Rocero said. “This is a devout Catholic woman, who loves her trans daughter.”

Is the Catholic Church in any way responsible for people changing their God-given genders?

In the book, Rocero describes being a hand interpreter for the church choir as a young teen and says that during one of the services, being trans and being Catholic made sense, according to Vanity Fair.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I am a child, I am Catholic, and I am femme,” Rocero wrote.

Rocero’s memoir is named after an epithet that other pageant competitors used to criticize Rocero’s “statuesque physique, tumbling hair, long neck, and dark skin.”

“A year later, Geena moved to the United States where she could change her name and gender marker on her documents,” the book’s summary reads. “In order to survive, Geena went stealth and hid her trans identity, gaining one type of freedom at the expense of another … She became an in-demand model. But as her star rose, her sense of self eroded. She craved acceptance as her authentic self yet had to remain vigilant in order to protect her dream career. The high-stakes double life finally forced Geena to decide herself if she wanted to reclaim the power of Horse Barbie once and for all: radiant, head held high, and unabashedly herself.”

Rocero’s agency did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden Justice Dept targets cash raised by Jan. 6ers as donations mount
Dow finishes lower as Wall Street weighs odds of debt-ceiling deal clearing Congress
Dodgers' pitching ace opposes honoring drag group
Some Republicans want to oust McCarthy as speaker over debt deal
Elderly pro-life men 'viciously attacked' while praying outside Planned Parenthood
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×