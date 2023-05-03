A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Watch leftists give lesson on how to stage an insurrection

Radicals storm state Capitol and shut down democracy

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:00pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Police grapple with leftist insurrectionists at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Police grapple with leftist insurrectionists at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Radical leftists have given a lesson on how to stage an insurrection by storming the Texas Capitol and shutting down democracy Tuesday.

See the following videos:

TRENDING: 'Let's do some simple math': Jean-Pierre torched for claiming illegal immigration is down 90%

Will radical leftists continue such insurrections across America?

The Gateway Pundit reported the attack developed when lawmakers were trying to discuss, and vote on,  a plan to ban sex surgeries for children.

Those are a key part of the transgender ideology, and include various bodily mutilations on children.

"They probably ended up regretting their decision because if there is one law enforcement agency in America that does not screw around, it is the Texas state police," the Gateway Pundit report explained.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It was confirmed that House Speaker Dave Phelan ordered state police to clear the House Chamber Gallery as the bill came to the floor. Once the gallery was cleared, the vote then was delayed.

"At the same time police were trying to clear the gallery, some insurrectionists unrolled banners in support of child mutilation. They also were reportedly chanting 'trans rights are human rights' and singing 'we are fighting for our rights, and we shall not be moved," the report said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







'Criminal scheme' with then-VP Biden gets hot with Congress demand to FBI
Watch leftists give lesson on how to stage an insurrection
Judge rules on lawmakers' ban on 'insurrection'-causing transgender
Mayor demands no more illegals be sent to her city, gets brilliant response
FDA approves medicine made from 'fecal' material
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×