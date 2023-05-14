WATCH: Major retailer's sex grooming for kids goes so far, even gays sickened

Corporate America's sexual grooming of children toward LGBT ideology has gone so far, now even some homosexuals are sounding the alarm and are urging "the Bud Light treatment" for a a major U.S. retailer.

The target of the latest outrage is Target, as videos and images depicting the chain's 'Pride' line of clothing are making the rounds on social media.

The group Gays Against Groomers is among those leading the outrage, as it posted a video of products it sells coaxing young minds toward same-sex and transsexual ideology.

"This is what you will find in the kid’s section of @Target. We urge you to take your business elsewhere," the group states above the video, which has been viewed at least 1.3 million times.

"They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing.

"We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how wrong this is and show them that this garbage will not sell.

"The only thing these people understand is money. Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them."

This is what you will find in the kid’s section of @Target. We urge you to take your business elsewhere. They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing. We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how… pic.twitter.com/8g1UC41zAY — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 10, 2023

Among the products Target is selling is a T-shirt sporting the message "Trans people will always exist," another shirt with a young woman "busy thinking about girls," and lights displaying the gay-pride rainbow colors.

Charlie Kirk, editor and founder of Turning Point USA is also publicizing Target's LGBT line in a series of tweets, including:

Welcome to @Target's new "Pride Collection" that includes shirts with slogans like: "Queer! Queer! Queer! Queer!"

"Homophobia. Transphobia. Can be cured with Education"

"Ask me about my pronouns" and

"Live, Laugh, Lesbian" Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/XjHd8qv70K — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 10, 2023

"I'm Not a Girl" is for kids ages 4-7:

"Nobody seems to understand that Hannah is not a girl...His teacher insists he should be proud to be a girl. But a birthday wish, a new word, & a stroke of courage might be just what Hannah needs to finally show the world who he really is." pic.twitter.com/lDn3CFjU0b — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 10, 2023

Reaction online is mostly supportive of boycotting Target, including:

"Goodbye Target, you have groomed my business away!"

"Dang Target?!! Now I have to stop shopping there😭 🤷🏻‍♀️"

"I haven't shopped at Target, Kohl’s, bed bath and beyond since 2020. No longer drinking [Anheuser-Busch] products, only Coors light for me. People's purchasing power matters!"

"Can you imagine their squeals of outrage if Target sold a shirt that said Women and girls have always existed or Woman Adult Human Female shirts?"

"Well, I'm loving my new t-shirt 👍 💯…not from Target."

"It goes quite well with my new hat ❤️"

Target has long been a friend of the LGBT movement, publicly endorsing same-sex marriage in 2014, and stopping its division of toys by gender the following year.

In April 2016, the retailer announced transgender people could use whichever bathroom in its stores they chose, but following a serious backlash from consumers, it said it was spending $20 million to add a private bathroom to each of its stores.

In the past month, in the wake of a disastrous marketing decision to partner with transgender activist Dylan Mulvnaey, sales of Bud Light beer has reportedly dropped more than 17 percent, wiping $6 billion off the value of the brand's parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

