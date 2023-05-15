A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Miller Lite's own woke ad goes viral amid Bud Light backlash

'These companies are broken'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2023 at 7:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A woman explains Miller Lite's new beer-ad strategy in a March 2023 campaign. (Video screenshot)

A woman explains Miller Lite's new beer-ad strategy in a March 2023 campaign. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Miller Lite's pro-women ad from March went viral on Monday as conservatives blasted the video as woke, with many drawing parallels to Bud Light’s current marketing controversy.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

However, Miller Lite released a liberal ad campaign around the same time period that has recently gone viral for alienating beer drinkers.

TRENDING: How to deal with millions of migrants now in U.S.? GOP reps have answer

In an ad celebrating Women’s History Month, Miller Lite used comedian Ilana Glazer to condemn the bikini-laden women beer ads of the past.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Miller Lite's own woke ad goes viral amid Bud Light backlash
Martha Stewart, 81, lands Sports Illustrated cover as she poses in daring swimsuit
S&P 500 closes higher as debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington are set to resume
Major school district caves to demand for 'reparations' for blacks
Ancient tablet inscription revealed: 'You are cursed by the God YHW'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×