WATCH: Network host dismisses Ron DeSantis as 'baby in a crib'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

MSNBC host Al Sharpton dismissed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida as a Republican presidential candidate Monday, comparing him to an infant.

“More and more, every day, people are taking DeSantis less seriously,” Sharpton told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough. “He’s like a baby in a crib with a rattle, wanting to be like daddy, more than he looks like an adult that belongs in the living room, sitting around and having a discussion.”

TRENDING: The border catastrophe is Cloward-Piven all the way

DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate, gave a speech Saturday at the Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux City, Iowa, in which he touted some of the battles he fought as part of a “war on woke.”

WATCH:

The Never Back Down PAC announced in April it would be sending a mailer to voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Michigan promoting the Florida governor, who has yet to announce a presidential run.

Do leftists hate Ron DeSantis merely because he's a successful conservative leader? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights in Florida in March 2022, which came following a spate of lawsuitsacross the country centered around clandestine social transitions of children in schools. Following passage of that legislation, Florida pulled multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.”

The Florida Legislature also passed laws restricting abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, expanding the March 2022 parental-rights law, enacting “constitutional carry,” initiating universal school choice and targeting the use of environmental social and governance (ESG) considerations in investing.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

DeSantis trails Trump by 41 points in a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday, garnering support from 19% of the 3,574 potential Republican primary voters, while the former president received the support of 60%.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!