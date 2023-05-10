A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Top car exec forced to take immediate action when object hurled at his face

Chanting activists allege auto giant made 'climate-damaging decisions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:53pm
Volkswagen Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch (Video screenshot)

By Alexa Schwerha
Daily Caller News Foundation

Volkswagen (VW) chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch narrowly avoided being hit by a cake thrown by activists protesting the presence of a VW plant located in a western China province long accused of being home to forced labor camps.

Dieter Poetsch was delivering remarks during the 63rd Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft in Berlin, Germany, when protesters hurled an object at his head, according to the video. He was able to dodge the object, identified by Reuters as a cake, and the protesters were then escorted out of the room by security while carrying a sign accusing the vehicle manufacturer of “forced labor.”

The protesters carried signs and interrupted speakers to protest the company’s presence in western China, where the government is said to use Uyghur Muslims for labor, Bloomberg reported. One of the protesters raised a sign while being escorted from the room that demanded VW end Uyghur forced labor, according to a translation.

Nearly a dozen protesters glued themselves to the road outside the venue to block access before the meeting began, according to Bloomberg. They alleged that VW made “climate-damaging decisions.”

VW has been widely criticized for its presence in western China where the government is said to use Uyghur Muslims for labor, according to Bloomberg. VW defended the plant earlier this year by claiming that there is “no indication that workers are mistreated at the facility in the city of Urumqi, which is operated by a subsidiary of its joint venture with state-backed SAIC Motor Corp.”

In today's climate, are company executives trained in the exquisite art of ducking?

Deka Investment, a capitol market company, and Union Investment, a real estate investment company, have asked the Germany company to conduct an audit on the Xinjiang plant, Bloomberg reported. Ingo Speit, head of Sustainability & Corporate Governance at Deka Investments, said that “risk of lawsuits” and reputation threats will continue unless there is “complete proof” about the state of working conditions.

VW, Deka and Union Investments did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

