What'll it be, America – God's laws or lawlessness?

There's no denying it. America is clearly on the verge of descending into a thoroughly lawless society.

We can't say whether we will pass the point of no return – if we'll fall into the abyss or finding our way back home.

Only God knows for certain.

We are on the brink of judgment.

How could a nation like ours find itself in such a predicament?

TRENDING: Is Tucker actually still on Fox News payroll?

We turned our back on God. It's that simple. We simply lost our way.

If anyone had a clear vision for our nation, it was the "father of our country," George Washington.

What did he say about this?

"We've staked the future upon our capacity to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments."

Simple. Right?

"Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports," the first president reminded the nation in his Farewell Address. "In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness."

But where are those commandments now? Not in our government. Not in our schools. Not in many of our churches. And clearly not in our hearts and minds. We're frankly embarrassed by them. We've become wise in our own eyes.

Are we better off in a world that denies, for the most part, our Creator and His Laws?

It's time for a change. It's time for repentance.

That's why we have launched a national billboard campaign featuring the Ten Commandments, the Ten Words, to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the evil that abounds in our country – that's ripping apart America from its moorings.

I can understand why people were only momentarily excited by this idea when we first debuted it in 2013. That's right. WND first launched this campaign a decade ago. In 2013, America must have seemed "normal" for the most part. But the seeds of destruction had been germinating for too long. They've brought us to today's America, a nation we can scarcely recognize.

We no longer know how to conduct free and fair elections the way we did routinely for the better part of our history.

Our major cities are like seething cauldrons of hate and violence.

Our children are being indoctrinated into a destructive ideology that tells them there is no right and wrong.

They are systematically destroyed at the earliest age by the lie that they can be any sex they desire – through surgery, puberty blockers and through outlandish brainwashing by teachers, doctors and the government, without their parents' consent.

Drugs are turning our towns into no-man's lands.

Even our armed forces are completely demoralized by this descent into utter lawlessness.

Meanwhile, were waging war at the same time and courting more with dangerous foes.

Never before has America been in such peril.

The problem is America has forgotten who God is and what He requires of us: simple obedience to our Creator. We are not even trying to follow the most basic moral law, as Jesus and the prophets all instructed.

WND is an unlikely company to take on a project of this magnitude. But we're praying that others take on this challenge now. Nothing would make us happier. It will take a miraculous outpouring from across the nation, a sustained effort, to be successful in God's eyes.

We need to prick the consciences of believers and non-believers alike. We need all Americans to see that the basis of all our laws was handed down by God at Mount Sinai. And we need them to repent of their sins and turn back to their Creator. Nothing short of this will sustain our beloved nation for much longer.

The Ten Commandments have been banished from so much of American life. But picture them suddenly and inexplicably appearing along highways and byways, in big cities and small towns so no one is without excuse as to the moral code the One True God gave us to govern ourselves.

How profound are the Ten Commandments?

"The Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount contain my religion." – John Adams

"If God would have wanted us to live in a permissive society He would have given us Ten Suggestions and not Ten Commandments." – Zig Ziglar

"We might come closer to balancing the budget if all of us lived closer to the Commandments and the Golden Rule." – Ronald Reagan

"One of the great questions of philosophy is, do we innately have morality, or do we get it from celestial dictation? A study of the Ten Commandments is a very good way of getting into and resolving that issue." – Christopher Hitchens (noted atheist)

What do you think? Let's get started with a Ten Commandments miracle – not unlike the first one on Mount Sinai. We need nothing short of it today.

Please consider helping us with this ambitious project. Find out how you can participate – and thank you!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!