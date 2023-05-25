Whistleblower shares how hospital rushes kids into sex changes

Laurel Duggan

Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital are rushing children into cross-sex medical interventions and minimizing the objections of parents, according to an anonymous whistleblower account published by Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

The whistleblower worked with Dr. Richard Roberts, who prescribed puberty blockers, testosterone and estrogen and wrote referral letters for double mastectomies for children with gender identity issues, many of whom were autistic or had mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, she told Rufo. The whistleblower, along with several other employees, believes the practice is inflicting irreversible harm on children but is afraid of being fired for speaking out.

“I’m absolutely sick to my stomach … sometimes I have to go outside and cry, because, I don’t mean to be dramatic, but I truly feel like there is a demonic presence at my workplace,” the whistleblower told Rufo. “And I’m so 100% against this whole ideology and this movement of children just feeling like they were born in the wrong body and then being ‘affirmed’ by adults who want to take advantage of them and make a buck.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton determined in February 2022 that child medical transitions constituted a form of child abuse under existing law. Texas Children’s announced that it would stop providing cross-sex medical procedures to minors in February 2022, but Paxton launched an investigation into the institution following a May 16, 2023 report that it was still providing the procedures to children.

In one instance, a doctor asked a 10-year-old girl who had begun identifying as a boy if she was uncomfortable with her menstrual period and wanted it to go away, according to the account. The doctor used male pronouns and the child’s new, male name while telling her that she didn’t have to have periods anymore.

“And the mom had this puzzled look. The mom had some real concerns, and this provider totally shut her down,” the whistleblower said.

Roberts would prescribe patients puberty blockers the day of their first appointment if they met the criteria for gender dysphoria, according to the whistleblower; these criteria are available online, and many children had been coached on social media on how to convince doctors they had the condition. Parents, on the other hand, were afraid that objecting to medical interventions could result in Child Protective Services getting involved, or that their children would harm themselves if they couldn’t get the procedures.

“Transgender medicine is hugely lucrative. It’s like $70,000 to $80,000 dollars per kid if they go through with the whole thing—all the pharmacology drugs,” the whistleblower told Rufo. “These doctors are activists, and they live for the applause of the medical community that praises and glorifies this up-and-coming success that has absolutely exploded, this transgender wing of medicine that has exploded over the last ten years.”

“They’re regarded as up-and-coming and cutting edge. And everyone’s on their side: the media is on their side, big tech is on their side. And everyone is applauding these providers who do this. And I do think that they think that they’re changing the world by what they’re doing. For better or worse, I think they believe that they’re making their mark on history, and they’re wanting to play God,” she said.

Texas Children’s Hospital and Dr. Roberts did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

