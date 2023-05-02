White House race: Michelle O. and Biden declare their plans

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

It's hard to believe, but in three months the first presidential primary debate gets underway. Fox News hosts it in Milwaukee, but Donald Trump said he'll be a "no show" due to the moderators and sponsors he called "hostile" and "MAGA hating." Millions of Americans have eagerly awaited announcements on which candidates are going to run for the presidency.

President Trump declared. Nikki Haley and others followed suit. Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis appear to be leaning. Robert Kennedy Jr. dared to do likewise on the Democratic side while slick, uber-leftist Gavin Newsom tests the waters.

Seventy percent of Democrats do not approve of Biden trying to do it again (ending up at age 86 when departing office). Michelle Obama has remained in the spotlight for years with her high levels of popularity along with her husband's presence and megawatt smile there to draw support.

On the same day, "Breaking news" burst on the internet with the two big questions answered. Would the man called "Sleepy Joe" do it again? Would the "Most Admired Woman in the World" challenge him?

TRENDING: Is Tucker actually still on Fox News payroll?

Simultaneous signals

First, the former first lady told fellow black icon Oprah Winfrey, "No Way Jose!" Some say this is just part of the scheme to save her from months of draining campaigning to later draft her with greater drama and flair.

The two extremely wealthy and fabulously famous friends engaged in a televised chat for an upcoming Netflix special promoting Michelle's new, self-help book, "The Light We Carry." When the inquiry came near the end, "Michelle, My Belle" stated she'd never ever run for president: "It's not in my soul!"

Do we believe her? She checks all the boxes: attractive female, super famous; black; could be the first woman president; is a media and Hollywood darling; has mega donors and Dems salivating at the once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Okey-dokey, done deal, question settled (for now). Time to complete her promotional book tour and return to one of the epic properties in her $30 million portfolio of properties in Martha's Vineyard, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

The spotlight now shifts to shine on Joe Biden. By now, the majority of us know the answer, aware the Democrats' bench is basically bare.

When former presidents made their reelection declaration, they typically did it with great fanfare, cheering crowds, massive media coverage and energetic, patriotic music befitting the occasion. Not so with Good Ol' Joe who played it safe by reading from his usual teleprompter, rolling out the news with a 3-minute video in the middle of the night. He said America was being ruined by "MAGA extremists" – and he was called to "defend democracy!"

Stop. Look. Listen.

I am no fan of Mr. Biden, although I daily pray for him. Based on a biblical worldview, I trust you've found me consistent in objectively assessing his character and performance, pronouncing him an abject failure and one of our three worst presidents.

I join countless millions grieved by his inept leadership, lack of integrity and hypocrisy. He has failed to deliver on what he pledged to the American people in his embarrassing basement campaigning and inaugural address in which he portrayed himself as the moderate "uniter" who'd bring us all together.

The Bible warns, "When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice. But when a wicked man rules, the people groan" (Proverbs 29:2).

My articles and videos have been replete with warnings for over three years, and we must acknowledge the destruction he has brought to America. His incompetence has brought nationwide groaning as scores suffer, with many now admitting they didn't heed the warnings in 2020.

Charles Spurgeon's sermon, "The Warning Neglected" began with Ezekiel 33:5. "He heard the sound of the trumpet and took not warning; his blood shall be upon him." Will millions admit the mistake?

Yes, Biden won the presidency (millions believe fraudulently) but only because the emotional dislike of Trump coupled with the avalanche of media backing made it happen. Democrat strategists are convinced they can do it again.

Some starting steps

Reflecting upon what's currently going down politically with Biden's bid for reelection, in my regular video and weekly commentary I'll be offering what I trust will be helpful insights to guide us on the right path. I'll give you brutal realities about him as he smiles and says, "Vote for me in 2024! I pledged to unite the country, bring economic prosperity and restore respect around the world! Let's finish the job!"

Heaven help us to begin with three action steps: We must humble ourselves and pray; wholeheartedly repent; and, resist the radical, extremist dark forces trying to topple America (turning it into a Marxist nation). It's time for a Third Great Awakening as we expose the evil and reclaim our heritage as "one nation under God."

Here's the deal: The future of America hangs in the balance. We really do need a sense of urgency and must come to grips with the gravity of the situation. As our election season gets underway, may we all cry out to God for guidance in what we are to do to see a turnaround in America before time runs out. The promise still stands if we'll meet the conditions in 2 Chronicles 7:14. "If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!