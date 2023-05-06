White professor admits she 'incorrectly identified' as Native American

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A professor of environmental science at the University of California at Berkeley apologized for mistakenly identifying as having Native American ancestry.

Elizabeth Hoover, an associate professor at UC Berkeley's Department of Environmental Science, acknowledged this week that she had "incorrectly identified" as Native American throughout her life, which she said was based on "incomplete information."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I have brought hurt, harm, and broken trust to the Native community at large, and to specific Native communities I have worked with and lived alongside, and for that, I am deeply sorry," Hoover wrote in a lengthy apology statement posted on her personal website.

TRENDING: San Francisco retail goes down the drain

Read the full story ›