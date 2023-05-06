A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

White professor admits she 'incorrectly identified' as Native American

'I have brought hurt, harm, and broken trust to the Native community at large'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Statue of Sacagawea (image courtesy Pixabay)

Statue of Sacagawea (image courtesy Pixabay)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A professor of environmental science at the University of California at Berkeley apologized for mistakenly identifying as having Native American ancestry.

Elizabeth Hoover, an associate professor at UC Berkeley's Department of Environmental Science, acknowledged this week that she had "incorrectly identified" as Native American throughout her life, which she said was based on "incomplete information."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I have brought hurt, harm, and broken trust to the Native community at large, and to specific Native communities I have worked with and lived alongside, and for that, I am deeply sorry," Hoover wrote in a lengthy apology statement posted on her personal website.

TRENDING: San Francisco retail goes down the drain

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The long road to confronting China's war on religion: Part 1
Anheuser-Busch cans ad agency in wake of Dylan Mulvaney debacle
A new threat: Lack of critical thinking on critical minerals
When energy deregulation makes no difference!
U.S. Mint loses $171 million while minting coins
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×