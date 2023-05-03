Woody Harrelson shares evidence Matthew McConaughey is his brother

(FOX NEWS) -- Woody Harrelson just shared a new piece of evidence to support his theory that he and Matthew McConaughey are brothers.

In a new interview with Esquire, Harrelson claims that when Matthew McConaughey was born in 1969, McConaughey's dad told his mom, "That ain’t my son" and refused to go to the hospital with her.

Harrelson made the revelation during an interview this week, adding that he "knew that detail" years before Mary Kathleen McCabe insinuated she may have had an intimate relationship with Harrelson’s father.

