Woody Harrelson shares evidence Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Newly revealed secret from the past supports actors' theory of relativity

Published May 2, 2023 at 8:42pm
Published May 2, 2023 at 8:42pm
Matthew McConaughey (Video screenshot)

Matthew McConaughey (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Woody Harrelson just shared a new piece of evidence to support his theory that he and Matthew McConaughey are brothers.

In a new interview with Esquire, Harrelson claims that when Matthew McConaughey was born in 1969, McConaughey's dad told his mom, "That ain’t my son" and refused to go to the hospital with her.

Harrelson made the revelation during an interview this week, adding that he "knew that detail" years before Mary Kathleen McCabe insinuated she may have had an intimate relationship with Harrelson’s father.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







