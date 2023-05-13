World Economic Forum orders governments to ARREST citizens who read 'fake news' online

(EU TIMES) – The World Economic Forum has ordered world governments to ban independent media, make it illegal to read non-mainstream news sources, and fill prisons with people who share opinions or articles deemed “false” by so-called fact-checkers.

The Trudeau regime was the first WEF-controlled government to outlaw independent media, meaning Canadians who share articles or posts online that are deemed ‘false’ by fact-checkers are liable to arrest and a hefty prison sentence.

Trudeau’s internet censorship legislation Bill C-11 has now become law after Canadian Senators voted last week to pass the bill. This should come as no surprise. The Canadian government has been completely penetrated by the WEF.

