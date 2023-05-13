A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

World Economic Forum orders governments to ARREST citizens who read 'fake news' online

Want to ban independent media

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 13, 2023 at 3:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(EU TIMES) – The World Economic Forum has ordered world governments to ban independent media, make it illegal to read non-mainstream news sources, and fill prisons with people who share opinions or articles deemed “false” by so-called fact-checkers.

The Trudeau regime was the first WEF-controlled government to outlaw independent media, meaning Canadians who share articles or posts online that are deemed ‘false’ by fact-checkers are liable to arrest and a hefty prison sentence.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Trudeau’s internet censorship legislation Bill C-11 has now become law after Canadian Senators voted last week to pass the bill. This should come as no surprise. The Canadian government has been completely penetrated by the WEF.

TRENDING: What God remembers – and what He forgets

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







World Economic Forum orders governments to ARREST citizens who read 'fake news' online
Faith-based clinic treats disadvantaged without government aid
'Petty politics' accused of costing taxpayers $1.4 billion in relief
Taking the politics out of retirement funds
Planned Parenthood promoter Gwyneth Paltrow recalls 'shock' of sex ed ideology
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×