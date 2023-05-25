A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World War II vet, 101, walks at graduation 80 years after missing ceremony to join Army

Veteran was in basic training during original graduation in 1943

Published May 25, 2023 at 12:40pm
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:40pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – A 101-year-old World War II veteran walked in a college graduation ceremony after he was forced to miss the milestone 80 years ago when his Army Air Corp Reserve unit was activated.

"I have no regrets about going into the service," Fred Taylor said, Fox News Digital reported Wednesday. "I really enjoyed flying. My only regret is missing my graduation ceremony, as you normally would end your senior year."

Taylor received his diploma with more than 200 Cornell College graduates in Mount Vernon, Iowa, in a ceremony on May 14. He had finished the requirements for a music degree at the college but signed up for the reserve after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

