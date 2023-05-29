Yet another major retailer faces backlash over LGBT clothing for children

(FOX NEWS) – Shoppers are criticizing Kohl's after the department store became the latest major retailer to sell LGBTQ clothing for infants and young kids.

Various social media accounts posted a plethora of Pride Month merchandise, including a "Baby Sonoma Community Pride Bodysuit set" designed for 3-month, 6-month and 9-month-old kids. The outfit depicts what appears to be a lesbian couple with a dog and three children, including a young boy in a wheelchair. One of the adults in the drawing carries a progressive pride flag.

Other merchandise includes a "Love Is Love" banner, towels, bibs, candles, shorts, and pillows.

