The 10 Commandments: Needed in America for a time like none before

Knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers, for whoremongers, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for menstealers, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine. – 1 Timothy 9-10

More and more, it's a lawless time in America.

It's as if people never heard of God's Ten Commandments. We've reached a zenith when they are "calling evil good and good evil." If ever there were a time and place for reminding them of right and wrong, this would be it. After all, they have been taken down from schools, universities, government buildings, courtrooms, law schools, even churches and synagogues.

Instead, these precious words should be placed on billboards from coast to coast.

And that's exactly what we are ready to do again – WND, a Christian, conservative news service. Why? Because America needs an urgent reminder of who we once were. We were once a Christian nation. Remember? A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. No one could have imagined what would transpire in America so rapidly and relentlessly.

The last time WND began such an endeavor was in 2013. But America had not been pushed so hopelessly off its moorings, its bearings. Think how America's character has changed since then. I don't have to tell this audience. Crime has skyrocketed in every way – especially in major cities. And even the government, which once held the line on it, now seems to embrace it – does its level best to ignore and inflame it.

Compared to ten years ago, many more Americans today see – and are understandably horrified by – what's wrong now. Many believe it's too late.

But I'm betting for another chance. I'm betting for a miracle – a second chance, perhaps a final chance. I'm counting on a merciful God that will seek our repentance. All we have to do is ask, sincerely. I hope and pray.

This campaign is intended to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the wickedness and corruption that abound in America today, right now. It's time to meet God and say we're sorry.

This will be a hard campaign for WND to wage alone. We conducted a successful Ten Commandments billboard campaign 10 years ago (see photos below), but since then we have been "canceled," attacked, mocked, lied about, suppressed, demonetized and blacklisted by Big Tech and other entities, threatened with extinction because we try to follow God's ways as a Christian news source. Nevertheless, we are now stepping out in faith in the One True God to ask for help in making His Commandments – not His suggestions – more widely known and thought about during this time of dire need.

Some people have already responded to our appeals. And we're now ready to begin with the billboards as promised. We have a new design – easier to see from a distance. We're hoping that others will join with us, we need the help of like-minded and like-spirited partners – to erect Ten Commandments billboards, hopefully a great many of them. Can you imagine the effect that would have?

America has never needed a campaign like this as badly as it does right now.

It's time to roll them out again – on highways and byways, in big cities and small towns, so that no one is without excuse as to the moral code God has given His children, and to bring this nation to repentance and, hopefully, to genuine revival and renewal.

The hour is late. Can you give as little as $25 to this cause, which should appeal to all Christians and Jews, all worshipers of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, to erect the messages on public billboards from coast to coast? How about $25 once a month? If you are able to give more, even much more, that would be wonderful and would ensure the success of this project.

America desperately needs a reminder of Who guides the universe and the affairs of men and what He requires of His children. Americans need awareness of their sins before they can repent of them. And until that happens, America's fate has been cast to the wind. America needs the Ten Commandments – they need to be seen dramatically and boldly throughout this country.

II Chronicles 7:14 says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

But if Americans don't understand their sin, which is defined by the Ten Commandments, how can they turn from their wicked ways? And how will God hear them and heal their land?

Please respond today by prayerfully contributing to this campaign to help spark real spiritual revival in what has long been the greatest nation on earth.

There are two ways you can donate:

1) Make your donation directly to WND via the WND Superstore. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation. You may also mail your contribution by making your check out to "WND" and designating "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field and mailing it to: WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

Alternatively, you can:

2) Make a tax-deductible donation to a special fund within WND's sister organization, the WND News Center,

a nonprofit 501c3 charity. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation, by credit card or PayPal. You may also mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and noting "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field, and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

If you'd like to learn how to sponsor a Ten Commandments billboard in your community, or to offer feedback to WND about the Ten Commandments Billboard Campaign, please email [email protected]

