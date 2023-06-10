The 10 most perversely improbable events of the last 10 years

The last 10 years has seen some improbable events: a celebrity entrepreneur becomes president; a president's son forgets to retrieve his incriminating laptop from a repair shop; and a white guy who can't jump dominates the NBA.

Although improbable, none of these events is unnatural. All have some basis in logic and evidence. Each, for the sane at least, is less a source of alarm than of wonder.

Not so for the PIEs – the Perversely Improbable Events. Ten years ago, had someone taken the bet, anyone predicting the events that followed could have bought Epstein's island with his winnings.

Jeffrey Epstein, of course, no longer lives there. In a wildly improbable sequence of events in 2019, his prison guards allegedly feel asleep while the cameras malfunctioned, allowing the convicted pedophile to hang himself in his jail cell with his secret client list intact. Who'd a thunk it?

Speaking of improbable, earlier that same year, at 2 a.m. on a below-zero Chicago night, two white men in MAGA hats attacked a gay black TV actor. The men just happened to be carrying bleach and a noose in the off chance they ran into a gay black actor to harass.

As improbable as was that scenario, what is truly perverse is that anyone believed Jussie Smollett for even an instant. But many did, including much of the media and Vice-President Kamala Harris who called Smollett's scam a "modern day lynching."

With the supply of racism diminishing and the demand for racism rising – thanks in no small part to Barack Obama's prodding – grifters are now successfully marketing the unlikely black reparations con a full 60 years after the passage of the Civil Rights act.

First among the potential customers is the City of San Francisco. Recommendations on the table include payments of $5 million to every black adult, the elimination of taxes and personal debt, and guaranteed annual incomes of up to $100,000.

Even more unthinkable is that within this 10-year period, San Francisco transformed itself from America's most attractive city to its most offensive. Today, its legions of drug-addled zombies give the city all the charm of post-apocalyptic Atlanta in the "Walking Dead."

On a brighter note, tech entrepreneur Sean Miller developed the nicely branded "SnapCrap" app to allow city dwellers to photograph and report human poop. Armed with the app, walkers can plot their trips around the many stinking piles of poo. The syringes remain a problem.

It makes sense, I suppose, that San Francisco State University provided the setting for the Bunker Hill of the left's unrelenting war on human nature. In April, a mob of trans activists attacked a female swimmer who dared to affirm the rights women had been fighting for since the 19th century.

Not even the precociously woke would have predicted 10 years ago that the trans crowd and their media allies would insist that biological men be allowed to compete against women in sports – and get their way.

Nor, 10 years ago, could the most progressive Californian have expected the Los Angeles Dodgers to offer public honor to a crew of blasphemous transvestites parading as nuns.

If the Dodgers were protected by their monopoly hold on their market, the wokies at Bud Light were not. Their decision to woo the trans crowd at the expense of the "fratties" pushed the marketing geniuses behind the "New Coke" off their top spot in the Mad Men hall of shame.

In 2013, even 2019, who'd a thunk that "progressive" officials at all levels of government would conspire to shut down beaches, parks and schools, and compel their lemming-like residents to remain indoors to avoid a flu?

In a particularly perverse move, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a "hard close" of state beaches in July 2021, a year after even most equally insane states had opened theirs.

What made this Orwellian lock down so perverse is the residents of California could see that the beachgoers in, say, Florida, were living free, open, American lives and risking no more than sunburn.

The increasingly progressive media had scared their audiences into complying. A year after COVID's onset, for instance, some 41 percent of surveyed Democrats believed that those who caught COVID had a 50 percent chance or better of being hospitalized. The right answer was 1 percent to 5 percent.

Despite the fear in the air, in the early summer of 2020 the medical community gave a temporary COVID dispensation so the mindless could muster in crowds and burn down their cities to honor the memory of a chronic felon.

After a little rioting, the crowds morphed from sheep into Stasi. Now they demanded that their saner fellow citizens vaxx up. As former freedom-loving California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger memorably warned us, "Screw your freedom."

Bizarre as California was, the truly improbable stuff was unfolding in Washington. In 2016, the intelligence community conspired with the Clinton campaign to subvert the presidential ambitions of Donald Trump.

Failing the first time, in 2020 at least 51 members of the unchastened intel community conspired with the Biden campaign to stop Trump, and this time they succeeded. In both cases, the media chose not to notice.

As to the most perversely improbable event in the last 10 years: A man in a Las Vegas hotel room shot nearly 500 concert goers, killing 60, and you don't even know his name.

What happens in Vegas apparently stays in Vegas – at least when the media want it to.

