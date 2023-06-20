140 Christians killed in one country, now Biden asked to intervene

The links between the United States and India are strong right now. During 2022-23 the two nations exchanged $128 billion in goods and services.

The White House has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a state dinner, just a few days from now.



But Joe Biden is being asked to throw a curve in that meeting, by confronting Modi over "violent Hindu mobs" that have been attacking and killing Christians there.

One hundred forty Christians have been slaughtered in just the past few weeks.

The American Center for Law and Justice said this week it has sent an urgent request on the issue.

"We have asked the president to discuss this dire situation with Mr. Modi. We have reminded the president about the recommendation made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom to put India on the list of Countries of Particular Concern for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom. To date, the State Department has not implemented that recommendation," the ACLJ said in its report.

The report notes that India "has been ranked as the 11th worst place for Christians due to religious and ethnic persecution."

There "violent Hindu mobs" are attacking Christians and murdering them, destroying homes and churches and more.

"Despite the severe persecution of Christians and other minorities in India, the United States continues to support India economically and militarily. In 2022–23 alone, the bilateral trade between the United States and India was worth $128 billion. In addition to the significant partnership in trade, the White House has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a state dinner next week. Many human rights organizations are rightfully protesting against Mr. Modi’s visit due to his human rights record," the ACLJ explained.

The group said its letter was sent to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, insisting that the issue of Christian persecution there be raised with Modi.

The ACLJ said it also highlighted India's controversial "anti-conversion laws," which were put in place so that Christians could be accused, intimidated and prosecuted for "forcibly" converting Hindus to Christianity.

"In order to stop pastors from sharing their faith, they are falsely accused of converting Hindus. In addition to false accusations, they are attacked by extremist Hindus. Instead of arresting the attackers, the police often arrest pastors under the anti-conversion laws," the ACLJ warned.

Modi is in a "key position" to halt the violence, and that's why Biden should discuss the horrific circumstances with him, the group reported.

But in fact, Modi is a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which the ACLJ said is "an extremist Hindu nationalist organization that aims to change India from being a secular, religiously diverse country into one that acknowledges Hinduism as the only original religion of the land."

The report said it is a "moral responsibility" on the part of Biden and Blinken to ask Modi to stop "the ongoing violence against Christians."

