20 remarkable things God's doing to help us remain strong

"I need something to encourage me to keep me going!"

These words were spoken to me hours ago by a mature Christian woman. She echoed the plea and predicament of millions. We're faced with an avalanche of negative reports and depressing news causing scores to be discouraged.

When you scroll through news dispatches, they're filled with negativity and incessant reports on extremist political activity, trans-madness, economic woes, border chaos, gay pride celebrations and indoctrination, plus escalating violence.

Allow me to encourage you not with fluff, fatalism or "fly away" rapture-centered escapism, but fact-based developments rooted in God's intervention for this troublesome time. "The Lord is good. A stronghold in the day of trouble" (Nahum 1:7).

The Rest of the Story

Not long ago, there was a towering figure who for 57 years told "the rest of the story" in news episodes on 1,200 radio stations, 400 armed forces stations and 300 newspapers nationwide. Paul Harvey had 24 million listeners. He was married almost 70 years to "Angel," shared friendship with Billy Graham and when he died at 90 the man who tried to replace him lasted but one week!

So here's a quick flyover of "the rest of the story" in our country so you'll stay strong and carry on. Share these developments with your friends and family to strengthen them as well.

Good Reports

1. Over 30,000 young people came to a "Fill the Stadium" event in Oklahoma focused on evangelism and worship.

2. Amidst rising antisemitism around the world, over 5 million people and 12,000 ministries in over 120 nations (over 120 languages!) participated in the "Isaiah 62 Global 21 – Days of Prayer and Fasting for Israel." Unprecedented!

3. Twitter officials censored the trans exposé "What is a Woman?" but billionaire Elon Musk intervened and it's awakening people nationwide with over 180 million views in weeks.

4. Over 500 pieces of legislation are moving forward nationwide to counter LGBTQ-driven agendas pushing surgical mutilation of minors, lewd performances by drag queens in libraries and schools, plus distribution of destructive materials indoctrinating impressionable children and youth.

5. Turning Point USA (TPUSA) announced having 600,000 student activists and 3,000 campus chapters.

6. TPUSA celebrated almost 11,000 students at their AmericaFest 23 conference, committing themselves to bravely proclaim the gospel and transformative truths throughout the land.

7. Eighty thousand primarily young people gathered at the weeklong Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee and were evangelized by teams of Spirit-filled Christians (including me) planting seeds of the Gospel and praying for multitudes in providential divine appointments.

8. At a recent gay-pride event here in Franklin, compassionate Christians reached out winsomely to LGBTQ attendees, and when three policemen told me to "leave the premises" they found we had correct information and their deceptive remarks could not banish us because of our First Amendment rights.

9. A Nashville Pastors Summit drew 1,100 leaders being equipped to engage in our culture as we heard from Charlie Kirk, Eric Metaxas, David Barton, Dave Ramsey and the leadership of In-N-Out Burger (33,000 employees). A businessman suggested we update "Bullseye Challenge" as a resource for pastors and parents, so if you can sow some financial backing into this project, contact me.

10. World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee now consists of 15,000 served by the bold leadership of Dr. Alan Jackson who uncompromisingly addresses today's hot-button issues and just returned from a gathering of 1,600 leaders in New York, awakening to courageously address from a Biblical worldview the challenges of our day.

11. In Vermont a coach was fired and his daughter expelled from their middle school for confronting a transgender boy in the girls' locker room, but the court awarded them a $124,000 settlement in a lawsuit and the coach was immediately reinstated, as was his daughter.

12. The "Jesus Revolution" film debuted two months ago on a $15 million budget and has reached millions, taking in over $50 million. It is now released to cable screening and DVDs available from Harvest.org for an offering, enabling Christians to have home viewings with non-Christians or give the movie as a gift to people we're trying to reach.

13. Americans are awakening, emphatically rejecting the LGBTQ agenda. A recent Gallup poll revealed a majority believe changing gender as morally wrong; only two genders (male and female) exist; and women should not be forced to unfairly compete against biological men in sports (Family Research Council 6/14/23).

14. Homeschooling has almost doubled, as parents refuse to subject their innocent children to inferior education standards and inappropriate sexualized indoctrination.

15. Anna Paulina was sworn in as a United States Congresswoman this year as a conservative Christian, and one of the youngest Latinos in history elected to office.

16. Austin Smith, an outspoken Christian, was elected to the Arizona Legislature as the youngest member in the state's history.

17. The Florida Legislature passed, and Governor DeSantis signed into law, sweeping legislation called "Protect our Kids" initiatives upholding decency in the state and inspiring other states to follow suit.

18. The state of Texas passed a law allowing chaplains to serve as counselors in all public schools.

19. Intercessors for America, launched by Derek Prince, a ministry in which I've served for 48 years, celebrates a landmark 50th anniversary in November as we thank God for explosive growth of over 35 million accumulated connections in a year as the prayer movement accelerates exponentially at this time.

20. As Charles Spurgeon warned of a time when "shepherds wouldn't be feeding the sheep but be clowns entertaining goats," it appears that God is stirring pastors to shed cowardice and boldly address the hot-button issues of our day! On YouTube, 30 five-minute videos addressing the top issues are available FREE!

Here's the deal: When David was distressed by his enemies, he "encouraged himself in the Lord" (1Sam. 30:6) and that's what God is calling us to do in this pivotal time in our nation's history. That's the "cherry on the cake" in this partial (not exhaustive) litany of what God is doing to keep us strong in these times that "try men's souls."

"This is the Lord's doing and it's marvelous in our eyes." (Ps.118:6)

