A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

2nd major railway grinds to a halt in major nation

Economic crisis deepens

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The precise question one needs to ask is: What the hell is continuing to unfold in South Africa? An economic crisis is worsening, and extended rolling blackouts have been the norm over the last several months, but in the last week, multiple major railways have ground to a halt due to rampant theft of power cables.

Bloomberg said a 535-mile rail line used to haul iron ore and manganese from Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.'s giant Sishen mine in the Northern Cape province to west coast ports was paralyzed on Tuesday after criminal organized gangs stole power cables used to power electric locomotives.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The 535-mile rail line is the second to be vandalized by theft within a week. This time last week, a 428-mile rail line from the Port of Durban to Gauteng province had capacity significantly reduced due to "theft, vandalism, and rail damage" by gangs.

TRENDING: Now it's getting sticky: Trans activist glues self to floor during school protest

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein
Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate
2nd major railway grinds to a halt in major nation
Mexican TV spots cartel wielding anti-tank rocket launcher in border town near Texas
Committing domestic violence against men ... just for giggles
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×