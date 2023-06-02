A 2nd Trump term won't stop the spread of 'Pride'

(THE BLAZE) -- As June begins, the millions of Christians who think Donald Trump is the only person who can stop the spread of “Pride” throughout our culture may want to temper their expectations. I’m not sure whether the former president’s base is ready to reconcile hopes of getting drag queens out of K-12 schools with the prospect of a Lady MAGA performance at the next inauguration ball.

Conservatives are in danger of falling victim to the “Obama effect,” the blind loyalty to a political candidate that makes people minimize or abandon their pre-existing principles. Trump’s Christian base voters should consult the religious backbone of his Democratic predecessor for a window into their potential future.

Black Christians – among the left’s most socially conservative voters – experienced the Obama effect while the 44th president was in office. The black church, even its more progressive wing, was nearly uniform in its belief that marriage is between one man and one woman. But once the first black president signaled his support for same-sex marriage and the Supreme Court legalized it nationwide with the Obergefell decision, megachurch preachers like T.D. Jakes started to send signals that a shift was coming.

