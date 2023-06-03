3 men swept out to sea on giant inflatable duck

(UPI) – Marine rescuers in England said a paddleboarder came to the assistance of three men who drifted out to sea on an inflatable duck.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Appledore station said volunteers were conducting training exercises Tuesday when they received word that three men who had floated away from Westward Ho! Beach on a giant inflatable duck.

A friend in a kayak attempted to push the duck to shore, but the unusual flotation device was soon more than 650 feet from shore.

