A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

3 men swept out to sea on giant inflatable duck

Paddleboarder came to the rescue

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(UPI) – Marine rescuers in England said a paddleboarder came to the assistance of three men who drifted out to sea on an inflatable duck.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Appledore station said volunteers were conducting training exercises Tuesday when they received word that three men who had floated away from Westward Ho! Beach on a giant inflatable duck.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A friend in a kayak attempted to push the duck to shore, but the unusual flotation device was soon more than 650 feet from shore.

TRENDING: 'This was wrong': Quoting Bible in public gets Christian arrested

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden classified case actor is a veteran of documents scandals
Jobless claims under Biden economy soar to highest levels since 2021
'Atlantis of the North Sea' found 600 years after it allegedly disappeared beneath the waves
Angler reels in catfish measuring more than 9 feet long
Diet water? Blowfish? Unusual room service requests
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×