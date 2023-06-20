'Abomination': Gov't watchdog calls DOJ deal with Hunter Biden 'a sham'

When the Department of Justice, under the administration of Joe Biden, unsurprisingly announced a plea deal for Joe's son, Hunter, on multiple tax and gun charges – a plan that likely will hand him a slap on the wrist in the form of probation – the reaction was immediate.

"Simply put, the Garland Justice Department's disparate treatment of Hunter Biden and President Trump is an abomination unto the law. The sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden is a 'thumb in the eye' to the fair administration of law. This is a miscarriage of justice whose chief beneficiary is President Biden. For far too long, Biden has avoided any serious investigation of his involvement in Hunter’s corrupt foreign business dealings. The plea deal, which doesn’t address the strong evidence of Biden family racketeering, is a sham," charged Tom Fitton, chief of the government watchdog organization Judicial Watch, where workers have repeatedly demanded information about the Biden family's schemes that could be criminal.

He continued, "[Attorney General Merrick] Garland has now cleared the board for Biden’s reelection campaign by arresting Trump and shutting down the Biden family corruption issue with this rigged plea deal. And by refusing to appoint a special counsel, Garland avoids having to issue a public report disclosing the facts and details behind this charade. The Justice Department has been irredeemably compromised by its politicized prosecutions and cover-ups.

"Congress now has no choice but to initiate an immediate impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland," he said.

The situation recalls a rogue chyron was posted on a network when Biden was speaking after his DOJ operatives accused President Trump of crimes for having papers from his presidency in his home, calling Biden a "wannabe dictator."

In fact, some of the papers that Trump had were marked classified, but the same evidence has been documented against Joe Biden, who had classified government materials stashed in his garage and other locations, but no charges have come out of that case.

Larry Klayman, founder of Freedom Watch, has been pursuing several cases involving the Bidens, and has warned that Biden and his cronies in Washington, through their case against Trump actually "want President Trump dead."

He said they are pursuing that end through their efforts to jail him for many years, and warned that once the leftists destroy Trump they will come after "you and me, our family, our friends and our freedom."

It was U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss who filed in courts documents against Hunter Biden citing "two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax," as well as "one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance." The investigation focused on hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes due that deliberately were not paid. Further, Hunter Biden knowingly lied on a form – about his drug addiction about which he boasted in his book – required when he purchased a handgun several years ago. The possible charges were major and could have resulted in years in prison, without the "sweetheart deal" from Joe Biden's DOJ.

Apparently, the DOJ, under Joe Biden, will recommend probation for Hunter Biden.

One online commenter, Weston Moss, said, "Hunter pleading guilty on federal misdemeanors, no jail, just probation. That's not a plea deal. That's a pardon disguised as a plea deal. But Trump faces charges that total up more than half a millennia if they could find a way to keep his mortal form alive that long, but he would certainly die in prison within 30 years. The DOJ uses the 30mm autocannon against conservatives, but a water gun against the left."

Editorialist Byron York at the Washington Examiner explained the Biden DOJ's maneuvers in the case involving Hunter Biden will be seen by the GOP as "a slap on the wrist."

That also will substantiate allegations already being made of a "two-tiered" system of justice, one for Democrats and one President Trump.

"The question Republicans asked about the Justice Department investigation was, 'Wait a minute, five years for this? This has taken five years of investigation and we've ended up with a couple of misdemeanor counts about filing your tax returns late — which millions of Americans do?' Without any sort of foreign, strange dealings?" York said. "So I think Republicans are going to say, 'What in the world took five years to investigate here?"

He cited the 37 counts filed against Trump over his presidential documents.

"I think [Republicans are] going to throw the Hunter Biden case into the mix, too, saying, 'Well, the government took forever, the Justice Department took forever to resolve the Hunter Biden case and now they want to hang Trump tomorrow!' So I do think you are going to hear a lot of criticism from Republicans about this deal," York said.

He also suggested this may not be "the end of the legal road for Biden," since Republicans are expected to raise more questions about an "alleged 'criminal bribery scheme'" involving the Biden family and foreign nations.

Opinion column author Tiana Lowe Doescher charged, "As you may recall, Biden owed a whopping $1.2 million tax liability for 2017 and 2018, but despite multiple warnings he was flouting the law, Biden didn't pay back the tax bill until 2021, well after the Justice Department and IRS opened investigations into President Joe Biden's son.

"The tax and gun crime investigation is far from the most of Hunter Biden's woes. His current attempt to avoid paying child support and bestowing the Biden moniker to his illegitimate child might be the most morally repugnant reason Hunter Biden is in the headlines, and the House GOP's investigation into whether the president was implicated in Hunter Biden's international influence peddling will surely be the most momentous, as a practical matter."

But, she said, "The grand irony of Hunter Biden brazenly breaking tax laws and gun laws, two of the apparatuses most beloved and worshiped by his father's administration, doesn't make the lack of jail time any less unsavory. Although Attorney General Merrick Garland said he left the Hunter Biden investigation solely under the purview of Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, voters will correctly be left asking themselves whether Hunter Biden would have faced hard time had he not been a Biden."

The Daily Caller News Foundation pointed out Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, "Today proves there is a clear two-tiered system of justice—one for Democrats and one against President Trump.

"As President Trump predicted earlier this month, Hunter was given a sweetheart deal that sweeps his crimes under the rug in a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 election. All the while, Joe Biden continues to be given a pass by his weak special counsel for his classified documents strewn all across his garage and in his Chinatown office building. The Biden Crime Family continues to show they are willing to sell out America to dangerous foreign actors in order to line their pockets with millions and millions of dollars."

GOP 2024 candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "Looks like Hunter received a sweetheart deal and is not facing any charges on the massive corruption allegations. If Hunter was not connected to the elite DC class he would have been put in jail a long time ago."

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also blasted the deal.

It’s no accident that the farcical Hunter Biden “plea deal” comes right after the Trump indictment: it’s the perfect fig leaf to pretend that “no one is above the law,” while absolutely putting certain people above the law. It’s an Orwellian gesture that gives the news media… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 20, 2023

"The Hunter Biden plea deal is meant to induce a collective amnesia in the American public," explained Ramaswamy's spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, in a statement to the DCNF.

Still under review are reports of audio tapes of a Ukrainian businessman talking about a $5 million bribe he allegedly paid to Joe Biden, and another $5 million bribe allegedly paid to Hunter Biden to make a investigation into alleged corruption in his company go away.

Joe Biden actually did that, threatening officials with the loss of American aid if they didn't fire the prosecutor looking into those charges.

The report said, "Conservative radio personality Larry Elder slammed the DOJ for displaying a 'partisan justice system,' and promised to review the 'bad actors' at the department if president, he told the DCNF."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-N.Y., said the House investigation in alleged corruption by Joe Biden and Hunter Biden – apparently related to bribes from officials in Ukraine – would continue.

"Let’s be clear: The Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice. these charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed."

Joe Biden spokesman Ian Sams said, "The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment."

Just last month, Joe Biden claimed, "First of all, my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley said the controversy is going to be the suggestion of a "two-tiered system."

He pointed out a majority of Americans believe the Trump indictment was political and "election interference."

"This is not going to help."

Against Trump they used a "B-52." "This looks like a crop-duster," he said.

If this case is closed, he said, the DOJ likely will have

Hunter Biden also is in court now in his attempt to lower the child support payments he is required to make to support his daughter, born to a woman who had to take him to court to obtain that support.

