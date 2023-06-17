Abortion promoters used tragedy to demand elimination of all restrictions

Among the many tragedies that have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic that apparently originated in a U.S.-funded virus lab in Wuhan, China, there's one in the United Kingdom that is getting attention.

Other disasters have included the lonely isolation deaths of seniors locked up by officials during the pandemic, the millions of deaths from the virus and the sometimes fatal side effects from the experimental shots used then.



The newest is the death of a baby girl, stillborn because her mother obtained a prescription for abortion pills and took them even though she was 33 weeks pregnant.

The Christian Institute reports now pro-abortion radicals are using the situation to promote the removal of any legal protections for the unborn.

The mother in the case, Carla Foster, was jailed for lying to obtain the abortion pills and taking them at the time.

"Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court found that in 2020 Carla Foster obtained the pills after pretending that she was seven weeks pregnant. She later gave birth to baby Lily who was stillborn, the report said.

"In Britain, abortion is legal for most reasons up to 24 weeks. Temporary regulations from the coronavirus pandemic allowing women who are less than ten weeks pregnant to take abortion pills without seeing a medic became permanent last year," it added.

Clare Murphy, chief of BPAS which sent the pills to Foster, claimed, because of the jailing, there, "has never been a clearer mandate for parliamentary action and the need has never been so urgent."

Stella Creasy, a member of Parliament, demanded women have a "legal human right to a safe abortion at the time of her choosing."

Explained Ciarán Kelly, of the Christian Institute, "The loss of life is always a tragic event, and we grieve for the death of baby Lily. It is appalling that activists who lobbied to end in-person consultations are now weaponising this situation to push for abortion on demand.

"They have persistently ignored warnings that home abortions exacerbate all the risks. Haemorrhaging, cramps and excruciating pain without medical help close at hand is hardly good care for women. We should be seeking to care for women and the unborn, not cause them harm."

The case also revealed the truth about the industry.

"Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson, who supports the current abortion law, backed the court ruling and attacked those arguing for abortion up to birth. She wrote: 'Choosing to kill a baby that is perfectly viable outside the womb is not ‘healthcare’, whatever any of the pro-choice-at-any-stage brigade like to claim,'" the report explained.

Then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock approved a change to abortion rules on March 30, 2020, during COVID to allow services to prescribe and deliver pills over the phone.

Previously, women were required to attend a clinic for an in-person appointment before taking the pills at home.

Foster was initially charged with child destruction and pleaded not guilty. She later pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of section 58 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, administering drugs or using instruments to procure abortion, which was accepted by the prosecution, the institute reported.

