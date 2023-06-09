A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Absent fathers, collapse in marriage major reasons why Christianity is declining in U.S.

'Family decline appears to fuel faith decline'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2023 at 6:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A new study on faith and relationships suggests that absent fathers and collapsed marriages might be two of the best explanations for why Christianity is declining in the United States.

The Nationwide Study on Faith and Relationships, research recently released by the church-consulting organization Communio, reports that "family decline appears to fuel faith decline."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The study drew data from a nationwide survey of 19,000 Sunday church attendees from 112 Evangelical, Protestant and Catholic congregations in 13 states. The research comes as marriage rates have dropped 31 percent since 2000 and 61 percent since 1970, while less than half of all adults under 30 today grew up in a home with married parents.

TRENDING: WaPo hit piece on homeschooling really an attack on Christianity

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Want to ditch your blood pressure meds? Here's how
Absent fathers, collapse in marriage major reasons why Christianity is declining in U.S.
Japan begins secretly releasing irradiated water from Fukushima disaster into ocean
Prime minister of major nation: 'Massive immigration just doesn't work'
Gamestop crashes after firing short-tenured CEO
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×