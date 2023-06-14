Action taken on lawmaker who stole Bibles and hid them

A state lawmaker in Arizona formally has been censured by the state House of Representatives for taking Bibles from a House members' lounge and hiding them, under sofa cushions and in a refrigerator.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A plan to expel her from the body entirely was votes short.

A report from the Arizona Mirror said the House voted 30-28 to censure Stephania Stahl Hamilton, a Democrat, for her attack on Christianity.

TRENDING: Forest management

The Tucson politician had been videotaped earlier taking Bibles from the lounge and hiding them underneath sofa cushions. Another she placed in a refrigerator.

A subsequent complaint cited her for theft and disorderly conduct.

The report said the House Ethics Committee concluded she should be punished for disorderly conduct.

She had claimed, when she was caught, her actions were a protest against the lack of separation between church a state.

Does thievery come natural to Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (31 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Democrats defended Hamilton, with Rep. Nancy Gutierrez, D-Tucson, characterizing her as a "volunteer, mother and a Presbyterian minister," the report said.

WND reported when the case developed that the Democrat was targeted with ridicule by her fellow lawmakers.

:"She doesn't 'place bibles,' she steals the Bibles from the House Member's Lobby and hides them around the building," charged Rep. Justin Heap.

This is the weirdest story at the Capitol. Rep Hamilton-Stahl(D) is an ordained "minister" who hates Bibles. She regularly steals the Bibles out of the Lounge & hides them under chairs, in the frig, beneath cushions etc. If only the Bible had something to say about stealing... https://t.co/86IdF8LySb — Az State Rep. Justin Heap (@azjustinheap) April 26, 2023

Another lawmaker called the situation "weird and disturbing," and Sen. TJ Shope explained, "This is all just really bizarre guys. Like, I'm truly just flabbergasted here."

This is really weird and disturbing… https://t.co/tD0AFB2Tky — Rep. Austin Smith (@azaustinsmith) April 25, 2023

Pro-Tempore Speaker Travis Grantham explained the video shows someone "who’s got some purpose and some intent, and they know they’re doing something bad…For an ordained minister to do that, again, it’s nonsensical. I have no clarity as to why it happened."

Social media comments included:

"She's an ordained Democrat. That is her religion."

"Dems just can't stop stealing – bibles, elections, our freedoms, our tax dollars, unborn babies' lives, etc etc etc."

And "CRIMINAL theft charges need to be filed."

The room is set up for members to retreat to take a telephone call or meet with other members or staff between votes.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

When Bibles repeatedly disappeared from the lounge, lawmakers set up a camera, and it caught her in the act.

Lawmakers said the body lacked the votes to expel her.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].