Activists are already brainstorming ways Biden can skirt student-loan ruling

Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

Liberal activist groups are already discussing ways President Joe Biden can get around the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling that blocked the administration’s plan to grant student loan forgiveness to nearly 40 million Americans.

In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration cannot use executive power to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. More Perfect Union, a social welfare organization, is assuring those who applied for forgiveness that there is another law Biden can use to cancel student loan debt in order to curb the Supreme Court’s decision.

TRENDING: Flight delayed? Blame government

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“So the administration’s hands are absolutely not tied in this circumstance,” Persis Yu, a lawyer at the Student Borrower Protection Center, told More Perfect Union. “There are many tools that the [Education] Secretary can use. In particular, the Secretary already has the authority and the President can direct the Secretary to use that authority to cancel student loans under the Higher Education Act, under the provisions which allow them to settle, compromise, modify and waiver any of the debts in their portfolio.”

In August 2022, the Department of Education announced its plan to forgive $10,000 worth of student loans for those making less than $125,000 per year as well as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. A federal court of appeals halted the student loan forgiveness program in October and in November, Texas U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman decided that the program was illegal because borrowers were unable to comment on the plan before it was launched.

Despite the pending litigation, the DOE began to notify applicants that they were eligible to receive relief and that their loans would be wiped after “[prevailing] in court.”

Should student loans be forgiven? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (1 Votes) 93% (13 Votes)

The National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teachers union, said in a Friday tweet that “student loan relief is still possible, especially for educators.” The union’s guide notes that teachers can still be eligible for student loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness act, and the NEA will provide educators a free student debt advisor.

The Debt Collective, a non-profit organization, is organizing a “debtors union response call” to detail how the group will take action against the Supreme Court’s ruling.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“After a quick reading of the Supreme Court’s language, it is clear that the Biden administration still has legal tools at his disposal to broadly cancel student debt,” the Debt Collective said in a tweet. “We need immediate action from the Biden administration.”

The Supreme Court’s Friday decision involved two cases, Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown, that argued that the Secretary of Education did not have the emergency authority to cancel student loan debt.

“This baseless decision creates disastrous new legal precedents while striking down a completely legal policy that millions of people have their future planned around,” More Perfect Union said in its video. “But this doesn’t have to be the end of the story. Regardless of the ruling, the law is clear: President Biden still has the legal authority to cancel student debt. He must do so right away.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!