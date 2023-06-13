Actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont

(FOX NEWS) -- Treat Williams, known for his roles in "Hair" and "Everwood," died following a vehicular accident in Dorset Monday, according to police. He was 71.

The Vermont State Police confirmed the death in a statement online, saying Williams was driving along Morse Hill Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided.

"The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries," the statement read. "The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont."

