Adam Schiff hit with punishment for 'false' Trump-Russia collusion allegations

Not a single Democrat voted with Republicans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2023 at 8:51pm
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for pushing claims that former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia — a vote that made Schiff just the third member of the House to be censured since the turn of the century.

The resolution passed 213-209 in a vote — every Republican voted for it except for six who voted "present," and every Democrat voted against it.

Immediately following the vote, Democrats gathered on the floor and chanted "Shame!" and "Disgrace!" as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tried to gavel the House in order for several minutes. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was heard calling McCarthy a "spiteful coward" and accusing him of "weak leadership."

TRENDING: 'Justice is swerved': Hunter Biden pleading guilty, will avoid prison

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







