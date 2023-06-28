'More afraid of the devil than they are of God': Jim Caviezel warns 'modern-day' Christians

(FAITHWIRE) -- More than telling a story, Jim Caviezel is sending a message with his latest film.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Sound of Freedom,” in theaters July 4, chronicles the true experiences of former U.S. government agent Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit dedicated to combating and rescuing children from sex trafficking and the modern slave trade.

TRENDING: GOP candidates must be clear on ALL social issues

Caviezel, best known for portraying Jesus in Mel Gibson’s 2004 epic “The Passion of the Christ,” plays Ballard in the movie, distributed by Angel Studios, and feels compelled to call Christians to action, particularly over an epidemic as sinister as sex trafficking.

Read the full story ›