'More afraid of the devil than they are of God': Jim Caviezel warns 'modern-day' Christians

'Our faith is paramount, but it has to have something that comes from it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2023 at 7:43pm
Jim Caviezel starring in 'Sound of Freedom' (Trailer video screenshot)

Jim Caviezel starring in 'Sound of Freedom' (Trailer video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- More than telling a story, Jim Caviezel is sending a message with his latest film.

“Sound of Freedom,” in theaters July 4, chronicles the true experiences of former U.S. government agent Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit dedicated to combating and rescuing children from sex trafficking and the modern slave trade.

Caviezel, best known for portraying Jesus in Mel Gibson’s 2004 epic “The Passion of the Christ,” plays Ballard in the movie, distributed by Angel Studios, and feels compelled to call Christians to action, particularly over an epidemic as sinister as sex trafficking.

WND News Services
