Allegedly 'Christian' church: God is 'non-binary whose pronouns are plural'

A Lutheran church in Minnesota recited a “sparkle creed” about the “nonbinary God” and Jesus’ “two dads” during its Sunday service, according to a live stream recording on YouTube.

Edina Community Lutheran Church Pastor Anna Helgen asked the congregation to stand in “body or spirit” to “confess our faith” in the “sparkle creed,” according to the recording. The church went on to chant a statement of faith in the “nonbinary God” and in Jesus Christ, “who had two dads.”

“I believe in the nonbinary God, whose pronouns are plural. I believe in Jesus Christ, their child, who wore a fabulous tunic, and had two dads and saw everyone as a sibling child of God,” the church recited. “I believe in the rainbow spirit who shatters our image of one white light and refracts it into a rainbow of gorgeous diversity. I believe in the church of everyday saints, as numerous, creative and resilient as patches on the … quilt. Whose feet are grounded in mud and whose eyes gaze at the stars in wonder. I believe in the calling to each of us that love is love is love, so beloved let us love. I believe, glorious God, help my unbelief, Amen.”

"Let us confess our faith today in the words of the Sparkle Creed" pic.twitter.com/CXeQQZvhbC — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) June 27, 2023

Helgen then led a prayer to the God of “expansive and inclusive love” for shrinking honey bee populations and “climate justice,” according to the recording. The church also prayed for the upcoming Pride festival, for “all LGBTQIA+ leaders” and for those who have felt excluded due to their “gender, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or any other human distinction.”

Helgen included a quick shout-out during the prayer to Taylor Swift and prayed that God would help them “shake it off” when life gets difficult, according to the recording.

The church’s website emphasizes its commitment to combating racism and LGBTQ discrimination, and confessed to “land theft” for being located on Native American land.

“We acknowledge that Edina Community Lutheran Church is located on the traditional, ancestral and contemporary lands of the Dakhóta Oyáte*, the Dakota nation,” the church’s homepage reads. “Acknowledging this painful history, we as a congregation confess our complicity in the theft of Native land and acknowledge that we have not yet honored our treaties. We further confess that Christians and Christian churches have benefited from this land theft. We commit to being active advocates for justice for Native People and to truth-telling that leads to healing.”